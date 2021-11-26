Dehradun: The drafting committee under the chairmanship of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, after independence prepared the draft of the country's constitution to prepare a written bundle. The Survey of India, Dehradun was chosen to print the Constitution. The world's largest written constitution was accepted by the Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949. After this, the responsibility of printing the copy of this historic constitution was given to the Survey of India. Where the first 1000 copies of the Constitution were printed. The first printed copy of the Constitution of India is still preserved in the Survey of India. We got independence on 15th August 1947, but we did not have any constitution to run the country.

The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on 26 November 1949 to form an independent republic and make laws and it came into force on 26 January 1950. The special thing is that the first copy of the constitution was hand-written by Prem Bihari Narayan Raizada who also designed all the sides of the paper.

The Survey of India still has the machines with which the Constitution was first printed. These machines have become old in the modern era but they are the heritage of our country. In the Survey of India, along with the first printing machines, those copies of the Constitution which were first printed were also preserved. NPG (North Printing Group) and Director Map, Records and Broadcasting Center Colonel Rakesh Singh told, "We have this first printed copy of our constitution which is very cherished so maintaining it carefully."

Colonel Rakesh Singh says that he is proud of the fact that the first copy of the Constitution of the country was printed in the Survey of India and even today the institute is maintaining it. As a memory, the first printed copy of the Constitution is still kept in the Survey of India and the original handwritten copy is present in the National Museum in Delhi.

