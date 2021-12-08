Uttarkashi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 officers and jawans died in an unfortunate helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

CDS Bipin Rawat was a resident of Pauri. He had maternal ties in Thati, Uttarkashi. His cousin brother Narendra Parmar said, "In September 2019, Bipin Rawat had come to Thati with his wife,"

Narendra Parmar added, "He had shared his childhood stories with the villagers and informed that he would settle in his homeland and work with governments on the issue of higher education in the region."

Thus he was building his bungalow in quiet valleys of Silver Heights of Jalvayu Vihar, about 15 km from Dehradun. The construction work started a week ago. As soon as the news of his death came to light today, the work was completely stopped.

According to the sources, a week ago, his wife Madhulika Rawat had laid the foundation of the building in Silver Heights.

Retired geologist KS Mishra, who resides in same colony, says that as soon as the news of the helicopter crash was heard this morning, there was despair in the entire colony.

Mishra said that all the residents of the colony were very happy that the house of CDS Bipin Rawat is being built near them.

Also Read: CDS Bipin Rawat succumbs in Tamil Nadu helicopter crash: IAF