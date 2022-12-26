Haridwar: Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri of Niranjani Akhara in Uttarakhand's Haridwar alleged threat to his life stating that “some anarchic elements want to destroy” him and prominent saints of the country. Police arrested a youth form Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh accused of issuing death threats to Giri. Giri said a few days ago, a person had come to his ashram located at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar.

He said the man, who concealed his identity, did a recce of the ashram and has been caught by the Prayagraj police. Giri said the man is constantly changing his statements. He demanded action against the accused and find the motive behind the man's visit to the ashram. Mahant Ravindrapuri and Mahant Hari Giri, National president of Akhara Parishad, said that Pari Akhara head of Prayagraj, Trikal Bhavanta has exposed the conspiracy.

He said that the accused wants to kill Swami Kailashanand Giri by poisoning him with kheer. The priests demanded CCTV be installed in the area for surveillance to prevent such incidents. Pari Akhara chief Trikal Bhavanta said that he had received a call three days agp with the caller asking to meet him. Bhavanta said the caller threatened to kill Kailashanand and other saints by adding poison to the kheer distributed as prasad at the birth anniversary programme of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand.

According to Trikal Bhavanta, the young man had alleged that Kailashanand had taken Rs 20 lakhs from him in the name of getting him a job. The accused youth has been taken into custody by the police in Prayagraj while an inquiry is on. The name of the youth is being told as Vikram Singh and he is a resident of Baghpat.