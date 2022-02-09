Hyderabad: Former Governor Baby Rani Maurya will be among many other veterans whose fate will be sealed come the first phase of the much-touted UP assembly elections 2022 scheduled on Thursday, February 10.

As per officials, a total of 623 candidates are in the fray in this election to be held for 58 seats in 11 districts of the state. A total of 810 candidates had filed for the first phase, out of which 153 candidates were rejected. Maurya is contesting from the Agra Rural on a BJP ticket.

Besides the former Governor, Sandeep Singh is in the fray from Atrauli on a BJP ticket, Shrikant Sharma from Mathura, and Avtar Singh Bhadana from Jewar assembly. Pankhuri Pathak is trying her luck on a Congress ticket from Noida, Pankaj Singh from Noida on a BJP ticket even as BJP's Sangeet Som is contesting from Sardhana assembly. The fate of Suresh Rana is at stake from Thanabhavan and Mringaka Singh is contesting from Kairana on a BJP ticket.

Among others, SP's Yogesh Verma is contesting from Hastinapur, Amarpal Sharma from Sahibabad Assembly Constituency, RLD's Madan Bhaiya from Loni Assembly Constituency, and Nahid Hasan of SP from Kairana. The notification for the first phase of UP assembly elections was issued on January 14 while the nominations were filed till January 27. The first phase of voting is scheduled to be held in the districts of Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Bagpathapudmerth, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr Mathura, and Agra.

The assembly constituencies going to the polls are Mirzapur, Siwalkhas, Sardhana, Mathura, Baldev, Etmadpur, Fatehpur Sikri, Hastinapur, Kithor, Meerut Cantt, Meerut, Meerut South, Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, Dhaulana, Hapur, Garhmukteshwar, Noida, Anupshahr, Debai, Shikarpur, Khurja, Khair, Barauli, Atrauli, Charra, Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Baraut, Dadri, Jewar, Secunderabad, Kheragarh, Fatehabad, Agra Cantt, Agra South, Agra North, Agra Dehat, Bulandshahr, Sayana, Baghpat, Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Purkaji, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Budhana, Charthawal, Chhaprauli, Khatauli, Koil, Aligarh, Iglas, Chhata, Mant, and Govardhan.

