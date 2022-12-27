Agra: Union Minister of State for Law and Justice SP Singh Baghel on Monday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the opening of Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra during night hours. The aim was to attract more tourists and increase employment opportunities. The meeting was held in the Collectorate Auditorium, Agra, on Monday evening in which officials of the District Tourism and Cultural Council also participated.

Baghel proposed to open the Taj Mahal for tourists during night hours on a regular basis. Presently, the Taj Mahal is opened every month on the full moon for five days only - day of full moon, two days before and two days after. Baghel asked the District Tourism and Cultural Council to submit a proposal to the Union Ministry of Tourism and Culture through the state government in this regard.

To attract more tourists to Agra, the District Tourism and Cultural Council has also proposed the construction of Yamuna Riverfront from Rambagh to Mehtab Bagh. MoS Baghel said that the night life at the Taj Mahal will create employment opportunities and help local businesses. Apart from developing the riverfront from Rambagh to Taj Mahal and from Rambagh to Dayalbagh, Baghel also proposed conducting a light and sound show at Itimadi-ud-daula.

In the meeting, a proposal was also put forward for the construction of barrage on the Yamuna. It was also proposed to develop a safari in the dense forest in the vicinity of the Taj Mahal. The tourism department stressed on the conservation of heritage and identification of new areas of economic and tourism development.

In the meeting of the District Tourism and Cultural Council, the tourism department informed that proposals have been to develop other potential tourist sites including Bateshwar, Jain pilgrimage site Shauripur, Bateshwar temple complex, Bateshwar eco-tourism site, Spiritual Art Gallery, Haveli in Sahanpur village of Fatehpur Sikri, Hanuman Temple, Kailash Temple, Shala Mebli Khurd in Fatehabad Tehsil and ancient Puramudgal Rishi Praneet Mata Temple in village Mudgalpura.