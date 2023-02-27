Lucknow: A 230-km green corridor was setup for facilitating the travel of one of the grievously injured gunman of Umesh Pal who was the prime witness in the MLA Raju Pal murder, on Monday. While one of Umesh Pal's gunman, Sandeep Nishad was killed in the shootout, the second gunman, Raghavendra was seriously injured.

Green corridor- As Raghavendra's condition deteriorated, he was referred to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGI) Lucknow by the doctors. A green corridor was established to take him to Lucknow in a special ambulance under the close supervision of doctors.

According to official sources, a green corridor of about 230 kilometers was made from Prayagraj to Lucknow. Raghavendra was accompanied by a team of four doctors and three paramedical staff in the ambulance which was escorted by police vehicles. The injured gunman was wheeled into the ICU ward in PGI for further advanced treatment.

Lawyers protest- The lawyers of the subordinate courts of the capital, in order to protest against the murder of Umesh Pal decided to refrain from judicial work on Monday. Enraged over Umesh Pal's murder, the lawyers of the subordinate courts of the capital will abstain from judicial work on Monday. A decision regarding this was taken in an impromptu meeting of the executive body of the Lucknow Bar Association on Sunday evening.

Sources said Raghavendra was hit by three bullets during the shootout. He was initially being treated at SRN hospital in Prayagraj, but his condition remained critical. After deliberations with the doctors, the decision to shift him to the PGI hospital was taken by the police top brass.

Special teams- As many as ten teams of Special Task force (STF) along with the police have been formed to nab the assailants involved in Umesh Pal's murder. UP STF chief Amitabh Yash is directly supervising the probe, a senior police official who is privy to the developments said.

On Friday, Umesh Pal was shot dead while returning home from the district court in Prayagraj. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had summoned the DGP and the Principal Secretary Home on Saturday regarding this case.