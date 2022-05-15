Varanasi: On Sunday, the second day of videography was completed in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque. The action continued from 8 am in the morning till 12 noon. After a rest period, it continued till 1:30 pm, when it was called a day, the plaintiff, respondent as well other parties came out of the mosque. After completion of the day's work, Dr. Harishankar Jain, an advocate of the petitioning side and President of Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh, said he was pleased with the survey.

Currently, after two days of videography, a significant amount of work has been completed, with the rest of the survey set to resume on Monday. The videography was allowed on Friday by the Supreme Court. The SC had also refused to grant an interim status quo order on the survey.

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls. Sources, meanwhile, said on Sunday that the survey team found bamboo sticks and rubbish, which was cleaned up subsequently.

"In the presence of three court commissioners along with all the parties, the court commission started its work at 8 am, and it continued till noon. All the parties followed the court orders. The court commission, after completing Sunday's work, decided to continue work on Monday as well," said Varanasi's District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma.

"About 65 percent of the survey work has been completed today. The survey will continue on Monday as well. This is completely an archaeological survey work, Since the advocates were not familiar with the survey work, the work took some time (today)," Madan Mohan Yadav, the counsel for the Hindu side in the case, said.

(With agency inputs)