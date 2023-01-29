Ghaziabad: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative, who has been arrested on Saturday late at night and sent to jail. The incident was reported two days ago under the Link road police station area of the city, later based on a complaint lodged by the girl's parents an FIR was registered and the girl has been sent for medical examination.

The accused returned from the drug rehabilitation centre and on the day of the incident, he lured the girl and committed the crime. ACP Swatantra Singh said, "Legal action has been taken in the matter and the accused has also been arrested. During the interrogation, he revealed that in the past, he was a drug addict and a couple of days ago he came out of the rehabilitation centre. Meanwhile, he found that his wife has left him as well."

Currently, the girl was undergoing treatment at the government hospital while her parents are in a state of shock. On Monday, a special court sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl, who later gave birth to a baby boy. Special judge of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court Harsh Vardhan also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them. The fine amount would be given to the rape survivor, special prosecutor Harish Kumar said. The rape accused, Pradeep and Kaloo (both in their early 20s) are brothers and used to visit the victim's house frequently as they were her neighbours, Kumar said, adding they were raping the girl for a long time.