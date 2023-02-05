Varanasi: A tweet by a SpiceJet passenger has surfaced on the internet where the passenger has complained that another passenger on the flight spit gutkha in a paper bag and dumped it on the flight. The flight was heading to Mumbai from Varanasi and a passenger Siddharth Desai tweeted on Saturday stating that he boarded the SpiceJet flight SG 202, after the plane took off, he spotted another passenger spitting gutkha. "I agree that people love eating gutka and spitting on the road, but they did not even spare the flight," he tweeted and he also targeted SpiceJet through his tweet. The tweet has gone viral although no response has been received from the airlines in this regard.

Earlier, passengers of a Patna-bound SpiceJet flight and airline staff were involved in heated arguments at the Delhi airport on Friday morning after the flight was delayed by more than two hours. A passenger on board the Delhi-Patna flight (8721) said that the scheduled departure was at 7.20 am from Terminal 3 of the airport here. The flight finally departed at around 10.10 am.

At first, the airline staff said the flight was getting delayed due to weather problems, but later cited technical issues as the reason for the delay, the passenger said. Many passengers were agitated and were involved in heated arguments with the airline staff concerned at the airport over the delay in the flight departure, according to the passenger. A SpiceJet spokesperson said the flight was delayed due to an operational issue and has now departed.