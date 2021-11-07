Lucknow: In a bid to win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, all big and small parties are searching for alliances and joining hands with parties to scuttle the chances of their rival parties. In a similar way, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi is also looking to tie-up with a big party for the upcoming assembly polls. While chasing the big parties, Owaisi overlooked small parties but now he is forced to almost go it alone in UP polls.

According to Owaisi, he was ready to form an alliance with any party except BJP and Congress. He also clandestinely held discussions with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), but BSP supremo Mayawati poured cold water on his plans by officially ruling out any sort of tie-up with Hyderabad-based party.

After which, Owaisi, along with Omprakash Rajbhar, went ahead to form the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, but at the last moment, Rajbhar ditched Owaisi by joining hands with the Samajwadi Party. However, there is still little hope for AIMIM chief since the SP has not made any comment on Owaisi yet.

However, Hyderabad MP has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly polls in 100 seats for which he is targeting Dalit and Muslim votes which is more than 40 percent of the state population and also considered as the vote bank of Samajwadi Party.

In fact, Owaisi had not scored big in UP polls since it 2017 Assembly polls, he had contested 38 seats and managed to win only one seat.

To secure win over 100 seats in the upcoming polls, AIMIM is organizing the 'Shoshit Vanchit Samaj Sammelan' across the state. The AIMIM chief is also scheduled to address gatherings in Moradabad on November 11, Meerut on November 13, Aligarh on November 14, Barabanki on November 21, Jaunpur on November 25 and Balrampur on November 28.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath was allegedly backing AIMIM party for their own political benefits because if the AIMIM manages to secure Dalit and Muslim votes in the state then it would dent the chances of SP and pave the way for BJP win. May be, this is the reason why UP CM hailed Owaisi as a great leader of the country.

