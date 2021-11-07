Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Welcoming the cut in the price of petrol and diesel, former Union minister and Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi on Saturday also called for lowering the LPG cylinders rates. Gandhi, who is on a four-day visit, drew the attention of the government over the LPG prices while touring her parliamentary constituency Sultanpur.

“The petrol and diesel prices have come down. The Union government should consider lowering the prices of other things, like gas (LPG cylinder), too to provide relief to the people,” she said

She made the request days after the Centre slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, followed by various BJP-ruled states, too, lowering the VAT on the two fuels.

While participating in her party’s membership drive in Dehli Bazar township of the Isauli Assembly segment, she said, “Our efforts will be to win Isauli. Wherever I will go, I will keep making members. There will be 100 programmes in 100 days, but it does not matter much until we don’t make up our minds.” ”We have to win the elections. We had lakhs of members earlier also, but not a single seat came in the Zilla Parishad. If only our BJP office-bearers had voted, we would have won. If the booth president, his family, his relatives had voted, we would have won,” she said referring to the Panchayat elections.

