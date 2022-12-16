Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Madrassa students participated in a blood donation camp organized by All India Payam Insaniya Forum at Dr. Shyam Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital in Lucknow. Active participation was seen by the students of Nadwatul Ulama including those who practice donating blood every three months. A total of 25 students donated blood in this camp.

Mufti Abul Qasim Nadvi, the chief official of Payam Insaniya Forum, said that "Maulana Umar Nadvi founded this organization to promote social service and brotherhood. We are working with him on this mission." Qasim also said that "those who fight in the name of religion and caste should understand that blood does not have any religion. Caste and religion are not considered while donating blood to someone in need."

Talking about the blood donation camp, Maulana Azharul Islam Nadvi said "our organization works to spread love and affection. We spend the message of humanity and to become good citizens. Mohammad Shariq Nadvi, while donating blood said, "by donating blood, we want to spread the message of humanity and that we all must live with harmony. Blood donation also helps to improve the blood circulation in the body." This blood donation camp was organized on December 15.