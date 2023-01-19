Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in a case of arson, sources said. The court has reserved the decision in the hearing over another case of forgery against Solanki. Irfan's lawyer Gaurav Dixit while divulging details in the matter said that in both cases bail petition was filed in the High Court for bail.

During the hearing on the petition in the High Court on Thursday, Irfan's bail plea was rejected in the case in which Solanki is accused of having burnt a neighbour woman's house. The decision has been reserved in another case related to alleged forgery. Earlier, the Sessions Court too had rejected Solanki's bail plea in the twin cases.

After the rejection of Irfan's bail plea from the Sessions Court and the High Court, the family will now approach the Supreme Court for bail, Solanki's lawyer said. The Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, a resident of Jajmau Defence Colony, is embroiled in the two cases for quite some time now. In the case of arson, Solanki had a dispute with his neighbour Nazir Fatima regarding a plot.

Both claim the plot as their own. The matter is in court. On November 7, the woman lodged a complaint against Solanki and his brother Rizwan at the Jajmau police station. In the complaint, the woman alleged that in her absence, the MLA and his brother had burnt her house to take possession of the plot. In the second case, the police of Gwaltoli police station had registered an FIR against Solanki for alleged forgery. Solanki was accused of travelling from Delhi to Mumbai with a fake Aadhaar card. After the investigation, the police filed charge sheets in both cases in court. The sessions court had rejected Irfan's bail plea after hearing both the cases.