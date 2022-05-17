Kushinagar(Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at the Mahaparinirvana Stupa in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of 2566th Buddha Jayanti on Buddha Purnima.

The prime minister, on his return from Lumbini in Nepal, reached the temple, said to be the final resting place of Gautama Buddha where he attained Mahaparinirvana and one of the most important pilgrim sites for Buddhists He offered a 'chivar' (robe) at the reclining Lord Buddha statue in the presence of priests.

He was also presented with an idol of Lord Buddha. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi greeted citizens of the country on the occasion and said, "On Buddha Purnima, we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable."

Prime Minister Modi tweeted and said ''Prayed at the Mahaparinirvana Stupa in Kushinagar. Our government is making numerous efforts to boost infrastructure in Kushinagar so that more tourists and pilgrims can come here.''

Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated a new international airport at Kushinagar in October last year. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore, it is part of the government's endeavour to connect Buddhist pilgrimage sites.The prime minister is scheduled to attend a dinner at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow during which he will also meet all the ministers of the state government.

Also Read: PM Modi lays foundation of Buddhist cultural centre in Lumbini

In the morning, the prime minister reached Kushinagar airport, where he was welcomed by several MPs, MLAs and officials, before heading for Lumbini. Modi along with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba laid the foundation stone of a technologically-advanced India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini, Lord Buddha's birthplace.

Prior to this event, PM Modi participated in a Buddha Jayanti Program in the Lumbini area in Nepal. Addressing a gathering in Nepal, the Prime Minister said, "Buddha is the embodiment of the collective understanding of humanity. Buddha is enlightenment, as well as research. Buddha is thoughts, and sacraments too."

PM Modi also tweeted his visit to Nepal on Budh Purnima, "My Nepal visit on Buddha Purnima has been a special one. I would like to thank PM @SherBDeuba, the wonderful people and Government of Nepal for the affection."

In Lumbini, the PMs of both the nations offered prayers at the Mahamaya temple. Buddhist Viharas of countries like Myanmar, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Japan, Korea, Bhutan, Vietnam, Indonesia etc are built here at the Buddhist site located in Kushinagar.