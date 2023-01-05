Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday approached the High Court to quash the order by a single judge bench transferring the MLAs “baiting” case to the CBI. The appeal was jointly filed by Chief Secretary, Home Department, DGP, SIT, Cyberabad CP, Rajendranagar ACP, and Moinabad Police. The accused in the case- Nandakumar, Ramachandra Bharati, Simhayaji, MLA Rohit Reddy, Tushar, and CBI have been named as respondents in the case.

The state government argued that it is “not appropriate” to transfer the case of baiting MLAs to CBI. It further stated that the Chief Minister's “intention is to explain to the people of the country about the conspiracy to destabilize the democratically elected government”.

The government said that the single judge has “ignored the fact that this case is in the preliminary stage”. It said that stopping the SIT investigation midway is “against the law”. Pertinently, on Monday, the high court dismissed a plea by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) against the order of a local court rejecting its memorandum to name senior BJP leader B L Santhosh and three others as accused in the case.