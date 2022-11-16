Hyderabad: During a hearing of the TRS MLAs poaching case, the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, has said that a sealed cover has been received by his office purportedly sent by the President of TRS and Chief Minister KCR, sources said. It has been learnt that the CJ revealed that there was a CD, a pen drive, etc in the sealed cover sent to his office.

The Chief Justice of another State High Court is also believed to have received a similar sealed cover. The issue came up during the appeal filed by BJP State Secretary Premender Reddy challenging the order issued by a single judge bench allowing the SIT to continue the investigation in the MLAs poaching case.

Sources said that after the CJ made the disclosure about having received the cover, Dushyant Dave, the senior lawyer for the government, replied ''It should not have happened, and I am apologizing unconditionally. This is an illegal act''. He expressed concern about sending the cover directly to the judge saying that it is painful.

Investigating agencies should not reveal the investigation details like this, Dave added. “However, all investigating agencies are disclosing information which is not correct. The ED and CBI are aso doing the same as they are disclosing all the investigation points and evidence to the media,” he added. He said that it is not the right way to make judicial system a platform for political struggles.

He suggested that the cover from the TRS President should be ignored. Advocate Vaidyanathan, who appeared on behalf of the BJP leader stated that sending sealed covers to judges is “proof that they are influencing the judiciary”. He said there is a need to take contempt of court action on this. Pertinently, the HC on Tuesday allowed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to continue its investigation of the MLAs poaching case under the supervision of a judge.

It directed that the details of the progress of this investigation be submitted to the court (single judge) only.