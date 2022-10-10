Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand Monday said Koratla Nageswar Rao, former Maredpally Police Inspector now facing criminal charges including rape and kidnap was dismissed from police service, according to a statement. "This is a case which reflects unbridled misuse of authority and power which the police department gave him and it is a severe criminal breach of trust on his part as he had been endowed with important assignments based on his performance to serve the public better," it said.

Anand said, "it is not reasonably practicable to conduct a regular Departmental Enquiry" since there is every possibility that Koratla Nageswara Rao, may intimidate and influence the victim and witnesses thereof during the regular course of Departmental Enquiry. He has a criminal bent of mind which is amply proved and he can go to any extent to threaten, influence and intimidate the victims and witnesses, Anand said.

Considering the time taken for the regular department enquiry and the intimidating circumstances to victims, Anand held that it is reasonable to impose a major penalty of "Dismissal from Service" on Koratla Nageswara Rao, Inspector of Police (Under suspension) to meet the ends of justice by invoking the provisions of Article 311 (2) (b) and (3) of the Constitution of India by which justice can also be extended to the victim and her family members, he said, and added "Nageswara Rao is awarded the punishment of "Dismissal from Service" without an enquiry by the competent authority".

The note also said that the severe action on the delinquent officers and personnel of the Hyderabad City Police had been the order of the day since Anand took took charge. Between December 25, 2021 and 07/10/2022, 55 Police Officers and personnel have been awarded punishments i.e. Dismissed/Removed /Terminated/Compulsorily Retired in this period for various types of delinquencies, the statement said.

The Departmental Enquiries or Oral Enquiries are ordered upon occurrence of delinquencies of grave nature by police officers and major punishments are given by the CP (Unit Head) upon submission of the findings after detailed enquiry of the Charges being proved by the appointed Enquiry Officer.

Nageswara Rao, the former cop was earlier arrested in July for rape, attempted murder and kidnapping a woman in Vanasthalipuram. The victim is the wife of a person that the task force police, which was once led by Nageswara Rao, arrested in 2018 in a bank fraud case. Nageswara Rao employed at his farm house in Ibrahimpatnam. Later, Nageswara Roa barged into the residence of the victim when her husband was away and raped her. When her husband came to rescue her by breaking open the door, the then Inspector gave him a sound thrashing. He threatened to kill them with his gun and suggested them to vacate Hyderabad.