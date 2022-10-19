Hyderabad: The iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad, in collaboration with iDEX DIO (Innovations for Defense Excellence - Defense Innovation Organization), has designed a unique program to acclimatize relevant civilian tech startups into defense applications. As part of this, an acclimatization boot camp was launched today by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh at the ongoing DefExpo 2022 at Gandhinagar.

The boot camp is a 4-month long program aimed at connecting 10-12 defense startups initially to knowledge partners, including serving and retired armed forces. The mentors would understand and help apply technology of startups in defense applications. A startup would build a prototype with the help of iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad. At the end of the boot camp, startups would be trained in writing proposals for grants and procurements.

Rajnath Singh, while launching the program, congratulated iTIC Incubator and iDEX teams and stated, “It is good to see iDEX and iTIC Incubator of IIT Hyderabad are collaborating and designing a new program. This will boost our defense ecosystem lot.’’

Meanwhile, Prof B S Murty, Director IITH, said, "Startups can apply to this program at www.itic.iith.ac.in/abcd. The deadline for applications is November 18, 2022, and the program kickstarts on December 8 onwards. Benefits for startups include feedback from the defense ecosystem, access to iTIC and IITH infrastructure, proposal writing for defense procurements and grants, and access to the defense market."

Also Read: IIT Hyderabad designs low-cost ventilator Ambu bag, alternative to conventional ventilators

The iTIC is a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) under the aegis of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. iTIC is a Not-For-Profit Society that focuses on creating a supportive and nourishing environment for budding entrepreneurs in the field of technology.

The focus areas of iTIC incubator are Deep tech sectors such as Healthcare, AI/ML, Quantum Computing, AR/VR, Cybersecurity, Robotics, IOT, Industry 4.0, Blockchain, Electronics, Advanced materials, Drones, Biotechnology, etc. iTIC aims to help turn entrepreneurial ideas into sustainable, scalable profit-making business ventures. iTIC provides support to startups such as Mentoring, Financial Aid, IP Support, Networking, and access to Dedicated office/ Coworking space, Software, IITH Technological Infrastructure, and Makerlab.

The IIT-H is one of the eight new IITs established by the Government of India in 2008. In a short span of 14 years, the institute has become a top-ranker with 287 full-time faculty, 3,800 students, 18+1 Departments + Centre for Interdisciplinary Program, nearly 200+ state-of-the-art laboratories, and five research and entrepreneurship centers.