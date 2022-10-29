Udaipur: The world's tallest Shiva idol in Nathdwara Rajsamand will be unveiled on Saturday. Claimed to be the tallest in the world, the 369 feet idol will be opened to the public by religious preacher Morari Bapu in the presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Speaker CP Joshi and others. Morari Bapu will unveil the world's tallest Shiva idol at 4 pm today.

The statue, which is situated 45 km from Udaipur, has been constructed by Tat Padam Sansthan. The Sansthan trustee and Miraj Group Chairman Madan Paliwal said that a series of religious, spiritual and cultural events will be conducted for nine days from October 29 to November 6 after the unveiling of the idol.

Religious preacher Morari Bapu will also recite Ram Katha during the nine days. This wonderful idol of Lord Shiva installed in the city of Shreenathji will give a new dimension to religious tourism, Paliwal said. Installed on a hilltop over an expanse of 51 bighas, the idol was carved in a meditation posture and is said to be visible from 20 km.

The idol is also clearly visible at night as it has been illuminated with special lights, Jaiprakash Mali, spokesperson for the programme said. The foundation of the project was laid in August 2012 in the presence of Ashok Gehlot, who was the CM then and Morari Bapu. Mali said that the idol has been constructed to last 250 years and can withstand wind speed up to 250 kmph.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will reach the Dabok Airport in Udaipur by special plane at 2 pm today and will go to Nathdwara by helicopter from here. Apart from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Speaker Dr CP Joshi, BJP State President Dr Satish Punia, Leader of Opposition Rajendrasinh Rathod, RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathod, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Gulabchand Kataria, Chidanand Swami, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi will also attend the event.