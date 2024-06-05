Chandrababu; Sharad Pawar, Nitish, Tejashvi Reach National Capital

Hyderabad: The leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the INDIA bloc will meet here on Wednesday, a day after the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged as the single largest party as it won 240 seats. The saffron party will need the support of its allies - the TDP, Janata Dal (United), Janata Dal (Secular), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Shiv Sena.

It is understood that Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, who won the polls from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, have reached Delhi to attend the INDIA bloc meeting.

Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has emerged as a 'King Maker' has reached the national capital. Nitish Kumar and his arch rival RJD's Tejashwi Yadav left for the national capital on the same flight from Patna airport, sources said.

Upon his arrival, Kumar told reporters at the Delhi airport, "Government will be formed." JD (U) has won 12 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, an INDIA bloc partner, has secured four Lok Sabha seats.

Kumar had during the weekend visited Delhi and met top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other NDA partners in Bihar -- Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) have won five and one seats each respectively.

Before heading to Delhi, Chirag Paswan met Bihar Chief Minister. Chirag, whose party won all the five constituencies allotted to it as part of the NDA seat-sharing in the state, called on the CM along with his newly elected MPs.

The party contested and won Hajipur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui seats. Speaking to reporters after meeting Kumar, Paswan said, "We congratulated him and sought his blessings. The way the CM has strengthened NDA in the state is highly commendable. The credit for the alliance's performance in Bihar goes both to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar."

"We are now going to Delhi for the NDA meeting," he added.

TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has also reached the national capital to take part in the meeting of the NDA, which is likely to held at the Prime Minister's residence - 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Before heading to New Delhi, Naidu categorically stated that his party was with the NDA.

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, whose party won 37 seats out of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, also reached here. It is likely that Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray will not attend the INDIA meeting at Hotel Ashoka and instead the party will be represented by leaders Sanjay Raut and Anil Desai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, whose party Shiv Sena, is part of the NDA, will also attend the meeting in New Delhi.