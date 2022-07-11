Jodhpur (Rajasthan): CRPF constable Naresh Jaat, who locked up himself and his family in his residence, shot himself to death. Earlier, panic prevailed on the premises of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) training centre in Jodhpur on Sunday after the constable locked himself in his residence with his family and started firing in the air. On receiving information, the police and top officials of CRPF reached the spot. However, the constable kept firing as someone went to talk to him.

"We tried to establish communication with him, but he has been refusing to do so. We are taking all precautions as he is with his wife and daughter. It is suspected that he is upset with something," added Amrita Duhan, DCP Jodhpur East. The constable has been identified as Naresh. The police are trying to gather information on the reason for Naresh's anger, added the DCP Jodhpur East.

The constable has been identified as Naresh, posted in the CRPF training centre for the last three years. He opened fire in the air at 5 pm on Sunday. It has created panic among the residents. Meanwhile, CRPF officers tried to convince him, but he did not agree as he might be under the influence of liquor. In the meantime, his father and brother were called from the Pali district of Rajasthan, but their attempt did not yield any result.

During interaction with his brother he reportedly disclosed that he met with an accident eight months ago. Since then, he keeps losing his cool all of a sudden. Naresh's father tried to convince him over the phone but to no avail. According to police, the constable is having one Insas rifle with 40 rounds of bullets. An Insas rifle person carries two magazines, and each magazine has 20 rounds of bullets. So, far he exhausted eight rounds of bullets, which means he still has 32 rounds of bullets with him.