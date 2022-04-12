Churu (Rajasthan): A case of gang rape where a minor was brutally assaulted has come to the fore in the Ratan Nagar Police station area here. The victim was reportedly assaulted by two miscreants, one of whom first raped her, recorded a video and used it to blackmail her for two years. The victim, who is a class 10 student, was also badly beaten up by the rapists leaving serious injuries all over her body and face. The Ratan Nagar Police Station has registered a case against the two accused under serious sections of IPC and the POCSO Act.

As registered in the complaint, one of the culprits identified as Kishore, who is also the neighbour of the victim, lured her into a relationship by promising to marry her about a year and a half ago. He then asked her to meet him on a farm one night and raped her there. He also recorded a video of the assault and used it to blackmail her. He then repetitively raped her over the past two years, while the victim did not report the matter to her family out of fear of slander.

About two days ago, the youth called her again at the farm. This time, the culprit was present with his accomplice, who also tried to establish a physical relationship with the victim. When the victim denied doing as asked, both the culprits badly beat her up and she fell unconscious. Both of the culprits then raped her and left her on the field. On gaining consciousness, the victim went back home and narrated her ordeals to her family. The family immediately reported the matter at the police station.

As informed by the Ratan Nagar police officials, the matter has been acknowledged, a complaint has been registered, while an investigation is underway. The victim has also been medically tested and is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

