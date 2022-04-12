New Delhi: The Supreme Court has expressed annoyance after it came to know about a bunch of posters and hoardings reading "bhaiya is back", welcoming the bail of a student leader accused in a rape case. A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana with Justice Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli's observation came while hearing a petition challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court order. The Court was informed about a hoarding which says 'bhaiya is back'. The Court questioned the counsel of the accused as to what they were celebrating after the bail and what is this hoarding about which says 'bhaiya is back'. "Ask your bhaiya to be careful this week", the top court said while posting the matter to April 18.

The top court was hearing a plea challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court order which granted bail to a man, who has been accused of raping a girl on a false promise of marriage. A case was registered at Police Station Mahila Thana, Jabalpur (MP) under rape charges against the accused. The allegation was that the accused Shubhang Gontia repeatedly established a sexual relationship with the victim on various occasions over a period of three years under the garb of a false promise to marry her.

According to the prosecution, the accused hurt the modesty and dignity of the prosecutrix by putting vermillion on her forehead. The accused got the prosecutrix aborted without her consent, the prosecution alleged. The accused has told Madhya Pradesh HC that he was innocent and the relationship between the applicant and the complainant was consensual and both the parties mutually agreed for indulging in physical intimacy.

