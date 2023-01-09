Jaipur (Rajasthan): Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) officials who arrived with JCBs in Gopalpura bypass area demolished portions of a coaching centre which was allegedly built without proper approvals from the Authority by two of the prime suspects involved in the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) paper leak.

The officials from the Authority maintained that the building in question did not have due permission for construction. "We have received complaints of illegal construction in the building. There were complaints of commercial usage as well in the residential colony," the official said.

"We have carried out a technical investigation in the said building. We have established that the building was being commercially used in the residential area. On the construction front, the building construction violated the setback rules and encroached the road," the official reasoned.

Sources said the facility which was being demolished was owned by Suresh Dhaka, the prime suspect of the RPSC paper leak case and the suspect has been on the run. It is pertinent to note that the BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena demanded that the properties of Suresh Dhaka be demolished. The MP also alleged that the Rajasthan 'paper leak case' suspect of having connections with the ruling Congress.