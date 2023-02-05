Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the condition of sports in the country was changing, noting that the youth of the nation were always interested and talented when it came to sporting events, but due to resources constraint and lack of government backing previously they were unable to break into the big leagues, which was now changing.

Modi's remark came during the 'Jaipur Mahakhel' event, which has been organized by Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural and former Union Minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Addressing the event virtually, the Prime Minister stated that sports under the current regime are seen from the athlete's perspective, instead of the administration's view alone.

The sports budget allocation this year has been Rs 2,500 crore, a three-fold increase compared to Rs 800-850 crore prior to 2014. Rs 1000 crore has been assigned for the 'Khelo India' initiative alone, which will be used for the development of sports infrastructure and other resources in the country.

Also read: G20 delegates mesmerised by Assam's diverse culture and hospitality

"We are encouraging youngsters to pursue a career in sports. Initiatives like TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) are benefiting youngsters in preparing for major sporting events. The Sports Budget of the country has increased almost three times since 2014," PM Modi informed.

He also hailed locally played sports such as ball-dada, sitolia, or kabaddi, inviting girls to come forward to participate in sports more and more. The youths of Rajasthan always are ahead of the rest when it comes to the security of the nation, Modi said as he credited the sporting tradition of Rajasthan for shaping the mental and physical capabilities of the youngsters.

The Prime Minister also linked being fit with stability in daily life, noting there was a need to maintain fitness even outside the field. "If you remain fit, you will be superhit," the PM said.