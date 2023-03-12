Pratapgarh (Rajasthan) : One person was taken into custody for allegedly posting a 'morphed' video of All India Congress Committee former president Sonia Gandhi on social media, sources said. Police sources said that the accused has also edited some portions of the video. The incident took place in Pratapgarh of Rajasthan.

The cyber wing of the police have immediately traced the location of the accused and he has been arrested immediately. The man responsible for this incident is identified as Bipin Kumar Singh Shandilya who has been already produced before the court. He was taken into custody on Saturday. The police acted in this case based on a complaint made by a resident.

The court has sent the accused to remand till March 14, police sources said. The complainant has sought stringent action against the offender for brazenly morphing the video of a political leader. Sources said that the social media platform asked the accused to remove the video once it was brought to their notice but he had not obliged it.

Consequently, the authorities concerned had interfered in the matter and got the post of the accused blocked from the platform. The police authorities said that some members of the public are getting involved in such cases by posting morphed pictures and videos of their rivals and leaders of other political parties. Stringent action would be taken in such cases and the present case is one such example where the accused person has been immediately arrested and sent to remand. The local Congress leaders urged for serious action against the culprit.