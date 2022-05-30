Chandigarh: While police have arrested one person and detained five others on Monday in slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case, CM Bhagwant Mann said no stone will be left unturned to bring perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice. Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unknown assailants on Sunday. Here are the 10 latest developments in the case:

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has filed a plea before Patiala House Court, stating that he should not be handed over to Punjab police because he could be killed in a "fake encounter". He is the leader of the gang that has claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala's death. Delhi court, however, refused to entertain the plea. After shooting dead Moose Wala, three of the assailants reached Haryana's Fatehabad in a Corolla car and robbed an Alto car from one Jagtar Singh Sidhu to flee from there. Two water bottles and a glass were recovered from the car. Forensic team has thorougly checked the car and police officials are going over the video footages from the area. After Sidhu Moose Wala's father wrote to CM demanding a public apology from cops for linking his son's killing with a gang war, Punjab Police chief VK Bhawra said he never called Sidhu Moose Wala a gangster or that he was affiliated with gangsters. He called Sidhu a celebrated artist and said he has the highest respect for the singer. Sidhu Moose Wala's father has urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to order a probe by a sitting judge of the high court into the killing of his son. Asking justice for his son, Balkaur Singh demanded that the Punjab government involve the CBI and NIA in the investigation. CM Mann expressed deep shock over the Congress leader's demise and said that he has already ordered an inquiry at the highest level into aspects of security reduction and fix responsibility. Uttarakhand, STF in association with Punjab STF and Dehradun Police have arrested an accused in relation to the case and has detailed five others for questioning, according to police sources. Expressing concern over the law and order situation in Punjab, Congress workers marched to the AAP office in Jammu and demanded resignation of CM Bhagwant Mann.