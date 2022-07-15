Vancouver (Canada): Ripudaman Singh Malik, the founder of Khalsa Credit Union and Sikh philanthropist, was shot dead in Vancouver while on way to his office earlier on Thursday. He has recently made a trip to India and also has supported the endeavours made by PM Modi towards Sikh community .

Ripudaman Singh Malik was one of the suspects of the 1985 Air India bombing, he was acquitted in 2005 and he was on Indian black list for a decade. He was granted a single entry visa in 2020 and a multiple visa recently in 2022 and made a pilgrimage trip recently to Andhra Pradesh , Delhi , Punjab and Maharashtra in May.

Canadian investigators believed a suitcase bomb was loaded onto a plane at Vancouver International Airport and then transferred in Toronto to Air India Flight 182 which exploded off the coast of Ireland, killing 329 passengers and crew. Malik and his co-accused, Ajaib Singh Bagri, were acquitted in 2005 of mass murder and conspiracy charges.

Also Read-Shinzo Abe's assassination stuns world leaders