Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is facing imprisonment in the 1988 road rage death case, has moved the High Court of Punjab and Haryana against the latest warrant issued to him by Ludhiana District Court in a different case. Sources said that Sidhu petitioned the High Court, seeking exemption from physical appearance as 'his life is in danger', so he cannot personally appear before the court.

On Tuesday, Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar issued production warrant against Sidhu in a complaint case filed by ex-DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon against the former Food & Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Sidhu was ordered to appear before the court on October 21.

Siddhu's lawyer said that according to the instructions of the High Court, the Congress leader can appear as a witness through video conferencing. The lawyer said it is not mandatory for Sidhu to appear in the physical room in the court because Sidhu is just a witness in this case and not an accused. Significantly, the application has been filed on a day when the lawyers are on strike at the HC.