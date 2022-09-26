Patiala: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is facing imprisonment in the 1988 road rage death case has observed a Maun Vrat (silent fast) in Patiala Jail, sources said. According to the sources, Singh has taken the silent fast during Navratri and will break it on the day of Dussehra. Navjot Singh Sidhu was sent to Patiala central jail on May 20 after he surrendered before a local court.

He has been sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court in the 1988 road rage death case. The apex court said that any undue sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law. A 65-year-old man, named Gurnam Singh, had died in the incident.

Navjot Sidhu along with his friend had an argument with the man over parking in Patiala. Both of them have been accused of beating the man. who died later. The High Court convicted Sidhu in 2006. In June, Sidhu was taken to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala following his request for a special diet in the jail owing to his health conditions, his counsel HPS Verma had said.

Verma said a board of doctors carried out a detailed medical examination of Sidhu at the hospital. The 58-year-old Congress leader suffers from medical conditions like embolism and a liver ailment. In 2015, Sidhu had also undergone treatment for acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) at a hospital in Delhi. DVT is caused by a blood clot in a deep vein which hinders the normal blood flow.

Several supporters of the cricket-turned-politician had then reached Rajindra Hospital after Sidhu was brought there. Sidhu stayed in the hospital from 9.45 am to 2.30 pm for medical tests. He was taken back to jail later.

Also read: Jailed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu sent to Patiala hospital for medical tests