Chandigarh: The Punjab Government has invited tenders for hiring an 8 to 10 seater aircraft in addition to the existing helicopter being used by the Chief Minister for his long distance visits. The AAP Government's decision has kicked off a fresh controversy with critics pulling it up for proposing to spend huge amounts on aircraft regardless of the current financial crisis the State is in.

The civil aviation department, Punjab, has initiated the process to take the fixed wing aircraft on lease for a year. The Punjab Government has been using chartered private jets for several months for officials visits of the Governor and the Chief Minister. Critics are asking why the Government is going for an aircraft when it already has a chopper of its own. The government sources say a multi-seater aircraft is needed to accommodate 8 to 10 dignitaries. Moreover, the existing chopper is not dependable during inclement weather and long distance journeys.

The chopper is slower as it requires refueling to travel long distances. The government also has to share it with the Governor. It becomes risky to fly in the chopper during inclement weather. According to information, the new aircraft will cost the Government in lakhs of rupees every month. The Punjab government will also have to bear the entire cost of the pilot.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Raj Kumar Verka said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government, which calls itself the government of the poor, is spending wastefully. Crores of rupees are being misused, he said. Verka further said that already, millions have been wasted on advertisements in TV and newspapers which are intended to cover up their lies and failures.

The BJP leader said that the Government gave Kejriwal a tour and this burden was also put on the pocket of the people of Punjab. The Punjab government is wasting people's money and it has failed in every way and have no right to rule, Verka said.