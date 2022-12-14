Ludhiana (Punjab): A Norwegian national undertaking a world tour on his bicycle fell prey to snatchers in Ludhiana. The Norwegian citizen identified as Espin, in addition to his mobile phone lost his credit card to the snatchers.

Espin reached out to Moti Nagar Police to register an FIR against the unidentified accused. In his complaint, Espin mentioned that he had come to Ludhiana as part of his world tour. He was on his bicycle when some bike-borne miscreants snatched his phone which even had his credit card. He also said that he tried to chase the snatchers but he was on a bicycle and the robbers fled on a motorcycle.

Espin said that the police have not taken any action so far. He appealed to the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, and the Punjab government to trace his mobile phone and credit card. A man named Madhu came to Espin's aide by helping him to lodge a complaint and provided him with accommodation to stay. Madhu said, "when Espin narrated his ordeal, we informed the Moti Nagar police."