Bathinda (Punjab): Robbers on Saturday night broke into a house here in Kheta Singh Basti and killed an elderly woman and also thrashed the woman's 35-year-old son. "The deceased and her son owned a grocery shop, which opens by five in the morning, on Sunday, when the shop did not open till late, we reached their residence to enquire and we found blood coming out of their house," said a local resident. The police identified the deceased as Madhurani and her injured son as Vikas. The police suspect the incident was carried out by robbers as the elderly woman's bangles and earrings were missing.

Also read: Armed robbers snatch scooty in Amritsar

DSP Gurpreet Singh rushed to the spot to probe into the incident where he told the media persons that the police were informed about the incident on Sunday morning and Sandeep Singh, a neighbour, took the mother-son duo to a hospital where the elderly woman was declared brought dead while her son sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The locals said that drug addiction is increasing in Punjab and the drug addicts rob houses to buy more drugs. DGP Singh said that the police registered a case and started a probe into the robbery and murder.