Mansa (Punjab): Police in Punjab's Mansa have registered an FIR after Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala received death threats through email. According to sources, Mansa police traced the unknown accused to Rajasthan. A police team from Mansa has left for Rajasthan to arrest the accused. Balkaur received a threatening email recently which said that if he did not stop raising his voice against the gangsters, he would be killed just like his son.

After returning from abroad, Balkaur filed a complaint to the Mansa Police that he was being threatened through e-mail on Tuesday. The gangsters wrote in the mail: "If the old man does not improve, your condition will be worse than your son". The mail further added: "Manu and Jagrup Rupa's encounter has happened because of your repeated complaints".

After returning to the country, Balkour on Tuesday submitted a written complaint to the Mansa police, claiming that a threat email was sent to him for extortion purposes, due to which his “life was in extreme danger”.