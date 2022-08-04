Chandigarh: Police in Canada have issued a list of 11 most dangerous criminals linked to extreme levels of gang violence, of whom nine are of Indian origin. The police warned the public to avoid being near them.

In a tweet, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) in partnership with Vancouver Police and BC Royal Canadian Mounted Police, on Wednesday, issued the warning. "A public safety warning has been issued in partnership with @VancouverPD, @BCRCMP identifying 11 individuals who pose a significant threat to public safety due to their ongoing involvement in gang conflicts and connection to extreme levels of violence," CFSEU-BC tweeted.

The names on the list are Shakiel Basra (28), Amarpreet Samra (28), Jagdeep Cheema (30), Ravinder Sarma (35) Barinder Dhaliwal (39) Andy St. Pierre (40) Gurpreet Dhaliwal (35) Richard Joseph Whitlock (40), Amroop Gill (29), Sukhdeep Pansal (33) and Sumdish Gill (28). The police warned that those in the proximity of these individuals may be putting themselves at risk.