Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force has arrested three notorious miscreants from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, who were hiding in the South for a long time. To nab the three criminals, the Uttarakhand STF launched 'Mission South India' 15 days ago. According to the Uttarakhand STF, the team that went to nab the three criminals chalked out a plan and arrested the wanted criminal, Wasim, who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. While the two other criminals Salman and Rubina were also arrested from Rajendranagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad. All these criminals are family members; Salman is his brother of Wasim while Rubina is the sister of the latter's wife.

According to the Uttarakhand STF, they received information about Wasim and his associates wandering in the disguise in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the past 15 days. The team members conducted a recce in those areas wearing burqas several times. Nabbing these three criminals was a big challenge for the Uttarakhand STF because these three miscreants were constantly changing their location.

It may be recalled that on December 21, 2021, the Uttarakhand STF got a tip-off stating that Wasim was hiding in the Attapur area of Hyderabad, along with his brother. Based on the information, the joint team of STF and Hyderabad police raided his residence at Attapur in Hyderabad late at night on December 21 to arrest the accused. During the arrest of the miscreants, the relatives of the accused and the crowd that came out in support of Wasim suddenly attacked the Uttarakhand STF.

During the attack, the mob threw chilli powder in the eyes of constable Chaman Kumar, members of Uttarakhand STF and constable Fayaz of Rajendra Police Station in Hyderabad. During the scuffle, the main accused Wasim gave the slip to the police. However, the police had then arrested Wasim's wife Shama Parveen. On the charge of attacking the police, a case was registered against the criminals under Section 353, 323 of IPC in Rajendra Nagar Police Station of Hyderabad. Right now, Shama Parveen was languishing in the Dehradun jail.

According to the Uttarakhand Special Task Force, on December 20, 2019, village head (gram pradhan) Kamre Alam was shot dead near Roorkee court under Gangnahar Police Station limits in Roorkee of Haridwar. A case was registered under Sections 302, 212, 201, and 120B of IPC by the police against Wasim and his aides. However, Shama was arrested that day only while Wasim, along with his gang members Salman and Rubina, were arrested in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.