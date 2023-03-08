International Women's Day: Sudarshan Patnaik pays colourful sand homage to women

Puri (Odisha) : Today marks a rare joint celebration of International Women's Day and Holi, the festival of colours. To capture the energy and significance of this day, noted sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik created a magnificent sand sculpture of a woman on the Puri beach. The sand sculptor brought the essence of womanhood into the creative piece of work as March 8 is dedicated to women across the world.

The international sand artist wished women a happy International Women's Day and a happy Holi through sand art. Padmashri Sudarshan Patnaik's women's day sculpture portrayed how a woman successfully fulfils her multifarious roles as a life-saving doctor, a rescuing policewoman, a child-caring mother and an environment protector.

People in all countries are celebrating the day in honour of women. It is celebrated to recognize the contribution of women in building a healthy, prosperous society. Many visitors are arriving to see and take their selfies at this sand art created by Sudharshan Patnaik at Puri beach. Each role of a woman is represented through sand art.

Patnaik used 7 tons of sand to make beautiful sand art and decorated it in different colours with the message "Salute to All women and Joy of Colors". The sand art is very interesting to see. There is a crowd of spectators from different parts arriving on the beach to see it. They are appreciative of the creative way in which the sand sculptor has been expressing his ideas to inspire noble thoughts among the present-day generation.

