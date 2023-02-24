Balasore: A senior technical officer of DRDO has been arrested on charges of espionage by Balasore police. Speaking to reporters said Himansu Lal, IG (Eastern Range) said Himansu Lal said that the technical officer was employed at DRDO's Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Balasore district.

The IG also said that the accused was honey-trapped by a Pakistani woman who used to send him nude photos and videos to get sensitive information from the ITR. " The accused was in a relationship with a young Pakistani woman for a year," said Lal.

According to police sources the arrested officer shared secret information about the Defence Ministry with the Pakistani female agent in return for the obscene photos and videos. They further revealed that the honey-trapping operation was being conducted from Rawalpindi in Pakistan.

Police said that young women are being used in such honey trapping operations to spy on Indian engineers and senior officials to obtain secret information. It is to be noted that this is not the first incident of data leakage from ITR. Several officials have been arrested for alleged data leakage in the past. Last year in 2021, the police arrested 5 people in a similar honeytrap case, police sources said.