Mumbai: Denying the allegation of rape raised against him by a woman, Rahul Shewale, a Lok Sabha member from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, demanded on Sunday a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the complaint lodged against him by her.

Speaking to reporters the MP said that he has also raised the demand to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and with Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "The woman is making baseless allegations against me...She is a habitual complainant and has been harassing me and my family for the last two years. She has links with Pakistan and (fugitive gangster) Dawood Ibrahim. She is misusing the help I provided during the COVID-19 pandemic and wants to finish off my political career," Shwale claimed.

He also said that a court in Andheri has ordered that a case be lodged against the woman. Shwale said that his wife has also lodged a complaint against the woman at the Govandi police station.

"Police are on the lookout for the woman. It is a serious matter that the woman is being shielded and brought on a public platform. The Yuva Sena and Nationalist Congress Party are behind this move," claimed Shewale.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Thursday asked the state government to set up a constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations of rape against Shwale after the matter was raised in the House by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLCs.