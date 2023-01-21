Mumbai: A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Friday directed the state-run JJ Hospital to constitute a Medical Board to examine the health of NCP leader and former minister Nawab Malik, who is in the ED custody in an alleged money laundering case. Malik is currently admitted to a private hospital since May last year.

Also read: Mumbai: NCP leader Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law booked for submitting fake documents for visa

The directive came on an application by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking to constitute a Medical Board to verify Malik's health condition and his extended stay in the hospital for the last 10 months. The directions were passed by the Special Judge of the PMLA court RN Rokade, who asked the dean of JJ Hospital to conduct a detailed examination and determine the health condition of the accused Nawab Malik.

The Medical Board comprising the head of the Urology Department, a nephrologist, and the head of the department from the general medicine at the JJ Hospital should be constituted. The JJ Hospital authorities have been asked to intimate the Arthur Road jail superintendent regarding the date and time of the examination so that the jail authorities can produce Malik before the Board.

"After examination, the accused is directed to be readmitted to the CritiCare Asia private hospital until further orders," the court said. The court directed the medical board to submit the report within 10 days. Malik was arrested on February 23, 2022, under the provisions of the PMLA by the ED in connection with a land deal allegedly linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parker.