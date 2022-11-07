Mumbai (Maharashtra): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar has been discharged from the hospital today. NCP chief was undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for the last eight days. On October 31, he was admitted to the hospital after feeling unwell.

On November 4 and 5, he participated in the party camps through video conference. But was once again admitted to Breach and Candy Hospital. The doctors treating Pawar said that there is an improvement in his health and he can be discharged. After being discharged from the hospital, Sharad Pawar along with MP Supriya Sule has moved to his Silver Oak residence in Mumbai.

Earlier on November 5, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also went to the hospital to inquire about Pawar's health. On his way out of the hospital, he informed the media that there is an improvement in Sharad Pawar's condition and he will be discharged from the hospital soon.