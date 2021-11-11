Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Minority Minister Nawab Malik is in the middle of a political storm in the state. He has also been in a protracted tussle with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that intensified after the narcotics department arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the cruise drug case.

ETV Bharat, in an exclusive interview with Nawab Malik, asked the leader about his fight against the NCB and how it will end.

My fight is against the ongoing injustice in the city: Nawab Malik

In this chat, Nationalist Congress Party leader said that his fight is not about egos but against oppression and injustice.

"I am fighting for those who are oppressed, who are being framed. Innocents are being sent behind bars," Malik claimed. He said the fight will end when action is taken against those officers.

Talking about his allegations against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, Nawab Malik said that a reply has been filed in court on the caste certificate of Wankhede.

"We stand by our position. We have told the court that the documents we shared are correct," he said.

Speaking about various allegations targeting former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's family, Malik said "We did not target anyone's family or any individual. His family jumped into the fray on their own."

Malik also elaborated on various other aspects of the dispute in the interview with ETV Bharat.