New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB's) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Monday appeared before the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) panel in New Delhi and said that his caste certificates are genuine. Wankhede submitted his Scheduled Caste certificates before commission chairperson Vijay Sampla.

"He (Sameer Wankhede) submitted all his documents before the commission substantiating his claim that his certificates are genuine," said a senior official of NCSC to ETV Bharat. The official said that the commission will now scrutinize all the documents submitted by NCB officer. Sources said that Wankhede also submitted divorce papers of his first marriage, birth certificates, and other related documents.

NCSC chairperson Vijay Sampla later said that Wankhede narrated about the injustice meted out to him. "If we find that the documents related to Sameer Wankhede are correct, we will ensure his rights are upheld," said Sampla.

Earlier, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik had alleged that Wankhede forged his caste certificates and other documents to secure a job as Indian Revenue Service officer under the SC quota after clearing the UPSC examination. It was Wankahde's second visit to the national capital after the cruise drug seizure case involving Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan was registered.

Few days ago, Wankhede visited the NCB office and briefed NCB DG SN Pradhan about the case. A vigilance inquiry commission has also been set up by the NCB over allegations made by Nawab Malik that some NCB officials demanded Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan for letting off Aryan.

Wankhede spearheaded the raid in Cordelia cruise, nabbing Aryan Khan and others on October 3. Khan was granted bail on October 28. Malik has been at loggerheads with Wankhede after the case surfaced with the former leveling a series of allegations against the NCB officer.

