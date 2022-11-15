Navi Mumbai: A case has been registered on Tuesday against a Sub-Inspector at the Rabale Police Station in Navi Mumbai after a complaint by a fellow female SI, who accused him of rape. The accused, identified as Aniket Shinde (29), raped the victim several times between September 2019 and September 2022, the complaint stated. The duo met during police training in Maharashtra's Nashik and have been together for the last few years, it further said.

It is learnt that Shinde, currently employed at Samtanagar Police Station in the Kalina area of Mumbai, had forcefully indulged in physical relationships in Nashik, Mumbai and Nagpur. The victim decided to lodge a complaint when the accused refused to get married, reports noted, adding that the former alleged he had used her only to maintain physical relations with her. After this, the FIR was registered under sections 376, 377, and 354 (a) of the IPC among others. The accused has not been arrested yet.