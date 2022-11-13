New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his elder brother by slitting his throat by entering the house wearing a burqa in Ghaziabad on Saturday night, police said. The deceased has been identified as Ayaz. The woman had an illicit relationship with his husband's younger brother Amir. As Ayaz opposed the relationship, the woman and Amir decided to kill him. At night when Ayaz was sleeping, Amir entered the house wearing a burqa. Amir, along with her sister-in-law killed Ayaz, and fled the spot.

On being informed about the death, police reached the spot and asked Ayaz's wife about the incident. She told police that some unidentified people forcefully entered the house and killed him. As the police did not find any evidence about the woman's statement, they proceeded with the investigation.

SP Iraj Raja said, "During the investigation, the CCTV footage was checked in which it was seen that a person in a burqa had entered the house on the night of the incident. When the police saw the person's body language in the burqa, it was suspected that it could be a man and not a woman." "After further investigation both the accused have been arrested and sent to jail. Further action will be taken accordingly," he added.