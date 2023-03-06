Pune: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said the recent Kasba Peth byelection results have revealed that the people of Maharashtra want a change and the partners of the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) should fight the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections unitedly. "About fighting the municipal elections together, it has to be decided at the local level. But, I want to ensure that the partners of MVA remain together and take a joint decision on contesting both the Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections.

"A wind of change is blowing in the state and the people want this change. So, all should come together and the allies of MVA should contest unitedly in the future as well. I will try to ensure that these parties stay united," Pawar said. The Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and Congress are partners in the MVA.

MVA candidate Ravindra Dhangekar on Monday called upon Pawar. The NCP chief said MVA's victory in Kasba Peth, which has been a BJP stronghold for nearly three decades is significant. Dhangekar has worked in this area for years without any expectations. He is well-accepted among voters for his work. Dhangekar defeated BJP's Hemant Rasne by over 10,800 votes in the Karba Peth by-poll, the results of which were declared on March 2.

The NCP chief further said that although the common people of the state were confident of MVA's victory he was not so sure because Narayan Peth, Sadashiv Peth and Shaniwar Peth are known as BJP strongholds for many years. "MP Girish Bapart, who represented this area had a good relationship with both the BJP and other parties. So, it was speculated that winning this seat would be difficult. But, finally, after BJP dropped Bapat, people thought it would work to our benefit and that is what exactly happened," he said. On BJP's allegations of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi "defaming India" on foreign soil, Pawar said there was nothing wrong in telling facts.