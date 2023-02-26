Pune (Maharashtra) : The voting for byelections to the two assembly constituencies - Kasba Peth and Pimpri-Chinchwad - in Pune has started today. There are two lakh 75 thousand 428 voters in Kasba Peth constituency, they are going to exercise their right to vote at 270 polling stations. For this, 1200 employees have been deployed by the administration.

The campaign period for the by-election ended at 5 pm on Friday. Over 16 candidates are in the fray for the election from the town. Voters can vote today from 7 am to 6 pm. Kasba Peth constituency, which is witnessing high-voltage politics, has become vacant due to the death of BJP MLA Mukta Tilak due to cancer. The Election Commission had announced by-elections for these seats.

The BJP and Congress candidates have filed nomination papers for this by-election. Hemant Raas has been nominated from BJP and Ravindra Dhangekar of Congress has been nominated from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). A straight contest between the two candidates is expected in this seat. Voters were seen queueing up in front of the polling stations.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad constituency, the by-election is being held due to the death of sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Laxman Jagtap. Rahul Kalate, a rebel candidate from Maha Vikas Aghadi, did not back down from staking his claim to win Chinchwad constituency. So now there is a three-way fight in the elections. BJP candidate Ashwini Jagtap, Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Nana Kate, and independent candidate Rahul Kalate are in the battleground of the election.

