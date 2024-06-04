ETV Bharat / entertainment

Junaid Khan's Impressive Transformation for Debut Film Maharaj Proves His Dedication

Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, is set to appear in his debut film Maharaj. His dedication to his craft is evident from his impressive 26-kg weight loss transformation over two years, showcasing his commitment and perseverance.

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is all geared up for his debut film Maharaj, and all eyes are firmly fixed on the young actor's maiden venture. While the world waits with bated breath to witness Junaid's acting prowess, one thing is certain - he has already demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his craft, a trait he seems to have inherited from his father.

As Junaid prepares for the release of his first film, rumours of his remarkable transformation for the role have begun to circulate. His 26-kg weight loss has left him looking leaner and more agile than ever before. This remarkable physical transformation, achieved over a period of two years, is a shining example of the hard work and perseverance required to succeed in the world of Bollywood.

Maharaj, helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra, is based on the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case, a pivotal moment in Indian history. The film, which also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a crucial role, is set to premiere on Netflix on June 14. The recently released poster, showcasing Junaid and Jaideep in their respective characters, has piqued the interest of audiences everywhere.

As the release date draws near, all eyes are on Junaid Khan, the newcomer who is poised to make a lasting impact on Hindi cinema. With his debut, he is not only carrying on his father's legacy but also carving out a niche for himself in the competitive world of Bollywood.

