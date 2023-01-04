Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has threatened to invoke the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) against the power department employees protesting against privatization. While the resident doctors called off their strike on Tuesday evening, the strike of electricity workers in the state is turning out to be a new challenge for the state government.

Electricity workers have called a three-day strike since Tuesday against privatization. The strike has been called by the Action Committee of Maharashtra State Employees, Officers, and Abhiyan Sangharsh Samiti of Power Company Associations. More than 30 unions of electricity workers have joined the strike. The state government has warned of severe action against the protesters.

Also read: Resident doctors' strike in Mumbai enters second day with over 7,000 doctors protesting

The state government has also appealed to the workers and asked them to withdraw the strike and join work immediately. It has also warned that if the employees continue the strike, action will be taken against the employees under the MESMA Act. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday called an urgent meeting at Sahyadri Atigriha in the afternoon to discuss the demands of the employees.

In this meeting, an attempt will be made to find a solution to the strike by holding discussions with the representatives of various striking employees. The state government has sent a notice to every association involved in the strike asking them to call it .