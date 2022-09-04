Mumbai: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was on Sunday killed in a road accident after his car hit a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, a police official said. He was 54. Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in a Mercedes car, he said.

Cyrus Mistry killed in road accident: First visuals from ETV Bharat

"Four people were present inside the vehicle that crashed in Maharashtra's Palghar area, leading to the death of ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry and one Jahangir Dinsha Pandol. One Darius Pandole and Anayata Pandole were injured," Palghar Police said in an official statement.

The accident took place around 3.15 pm when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad in a Mercedes car, the official said. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. The other two persons travelling with him, including the car driver, were injured. All the injured persons have been shifted to a hospital in Gujarat, the official added. More details will be obtained from them, he said.

Also read: Who was Cyrus Mistry? Five facts about former Tata Sons Chairman who died in a car crash today

A Kasa police station officer said the accident occurred at Charoti Naka on the Surya river bridge under the Kasa police station limits. Mistry's body has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem. Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked police to conduct a detailed investigation into the road accident.

Soon after the news of his death, condolence messages started pouring in on social media. PM Narendra Modi called him a promising business leader. "The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the PM tweeted.

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal tweeted his condolences, terming Mistry one of the "shining stars" of Indian industry.

"Deeply anguished & shocked by the sudden passing away of Cyrus Mistry. Indian industry has lost one of its shining stars whose contributions to India's economic progress will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends," Goyal tweeted.